NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVDA opened at $422.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

