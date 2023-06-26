NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,444 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $270,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9 %

NVDA opened at $422.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

