NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

