NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $422.09 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

