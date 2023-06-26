Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $1,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,390,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,025,000 after purchasing an additional 743,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 22,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

