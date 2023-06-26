Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 101 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

