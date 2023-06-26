Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.46. The company has a market cap of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

