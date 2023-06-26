PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 590.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 880,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,099 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 4.3% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $160,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.