PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.