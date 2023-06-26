Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.82 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

