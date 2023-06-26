Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

