Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $48,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

