Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

