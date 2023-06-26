Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 472,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

