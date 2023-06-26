Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Visa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Visa by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 161.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $229.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

