Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

