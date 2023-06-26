Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
IVV stock opened at $435.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.47.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.