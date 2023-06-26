Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 96,649 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $198.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average of $214.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

