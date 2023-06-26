Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

