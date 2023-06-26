Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

