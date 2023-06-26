Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

