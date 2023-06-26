Private Trust Co. NA Has $145,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $284.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.18.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

