Private Trust Co. NA Has $158,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.80 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

