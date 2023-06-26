Private Trust Co. NA Has $161,000 Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,973,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,098,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 889,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 744,027 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 137,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 738.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after buying an additional 588,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.