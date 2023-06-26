Private Trust Co. NA Sells 500 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after buying an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.