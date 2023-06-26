Private Trust Co. NA Sells 700 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $116.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

