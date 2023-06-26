Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $55,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,536,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.13.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSA opened at $283.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.36. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.