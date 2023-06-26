Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,663 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pool were worth $93,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $352.34 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

