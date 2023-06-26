Raymond James & Associates Acquires 122,097 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $81,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $162.80 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

