Raymond James & Associates Acquires 122,920 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.98 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
