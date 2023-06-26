Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,503 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $109,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ASML by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $697.89 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $275.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

