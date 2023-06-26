Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 568,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Diageo were worth $103,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.29 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
