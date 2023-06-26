Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,590 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $74,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,601 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

