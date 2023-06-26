Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $79,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 118,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $90.86 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

