Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,049 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $94,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $212.39 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

