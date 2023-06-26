Raymond James & Associates Buys 40,371 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $86,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $171.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

