Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 759,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $79,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

MMM opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

