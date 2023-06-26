Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,113,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $97,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

