Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Express were worth $89,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

