Raymond James & Associates Has $74.38 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $74,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $273.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $275.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

