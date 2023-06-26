Raymond James & Associates Has $76.62 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $76,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 185,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

