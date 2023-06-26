Raymond James & Associates Has $76 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $76,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 63,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

