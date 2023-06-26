Raymond James & Associates Has $86.52 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $86,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

