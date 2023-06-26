Raymond James & Associates Has $88.50 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $88,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $224.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

