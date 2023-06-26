Raymond James & Associates Has $95.56 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $95,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.30 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

