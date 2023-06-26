Raymond James & Associates Has $98.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353,010 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $70.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.