Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $89,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

NYSE:VLO opened at $111.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

