Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $72,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $171.45 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,284 shares of company stock worth $4,096,526. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.