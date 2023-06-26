Raymond James & Associates Purchases 148,737 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $87,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

