Raymond James & Associates Purchases 402,847 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $75,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 67,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

