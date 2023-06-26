Raymond James & Associates Purchases 8,563 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $79,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,423.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,555.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,487.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

